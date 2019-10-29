Tommy Lynn SandlinJuly 23, 1946 - Oct. 24, 2019Tommy Lynn Sandlin, 73, passed away October 24, 2019 in Odessa, Texas.Funeral services were held at 1:00 p.m., Monday, October 28, 2019, at Sunset Memorial Funeral Chapel, with the Reverend Paul Thompson officiating. Burial will take place at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at at Oakwood Cemetery in Waco, Texas.Tommy Lynn Sandlin was born in Gonzales, TX to Sandy and Betty Sandlin on July 23, 1946. He attended school at Odessa High. Tommy owned several Bush's Chicken restaurants. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War, serving under the U.S. Air Force from 1964 - 1967.Tommy was preceded in death by his father, Sandy Sandlin; mother, Betty Jean Pearson; his brothers, Michael Nesbit and Earl Nesbit and his son Michael Sandlin.Those left to honor Tommy's life are his wife, Gloria Sandlin; son, David Sandlin; and his brother, Keith Bush.Pallbearers will be Chris Lane, Cody Lane, Devin Allen, Luis Moreno, Craig Bommersbauch, and Darrell Gerik.In honor of Tommy, memorials can be made to St. Jude's Children's Hospital Generations Adoptions, Waco, Texas.Tommy's family would like to show special recognition to his best friends Steve Hardin, Duane Bommersbauch, and Misty Gerik (Area Manager) as well as David Littlewood and the staff at First National Bank of McGregor.Arrangements are under the direction of Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home. To sign the guestbook, please go to www.sunsetodessa.com.
Tags
Photo Gallery
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2019:
A former president and first lady. The Queen of Soul. A world-famous chef. A crusading pastor. A war hero turned statesman. A roll call of more than 100 notable people who died in 2018:
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.