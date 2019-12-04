Hester SandlesMarch 21, 1937 - Nov. 28, 2019Services for Mrs. Hester Mae Sandles will be at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, December 5, 2019, at Pleasant Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 1600 E. League St., Waco. Littles - WacoSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

