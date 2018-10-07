William SandersNov. 25, 1949 - Sept. 10, 2018Patient caregiver, good friend, avid runner, gifted pre-k teacher, sought after babysitter, dedicated police officer, loving son, brother, nephew, uncle and grandfather, best dad and wonderful husband of 48 years, Bill, known as "Wild Bill" personified the words of Jesus in Mark 9:37 & Matthew 25:40, "whoever welcomes one of these little children in my name welcomes me" and "whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers of mine, you did for me." His friends ran the gamut of homeless, parents of preschoolers, victims' families, all children, neighbors, all who loved and appreciated him for loving, understanding, and speaking up for them.Preceding him in death were his mother and father.Celebrating his life still are his wife Liz; daughters, Lacy Sanders, Barbara Ellis and husband Kelly, who Bill often referred to as his son; grandchildren, Bayleigh and Bradley Ellis; brother, Bobby Sanders (Mitze, Jeffery, Summer, and family); as well as numerous nieces and nephews. We extend a special thank you to the caregivers of Altus Hospice.An informal memorial service will be held at Lover's Leap in Cameron Park on Saturday, October 13th at 10:30am.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Talitha Koum Institute, a mental health program for trauma-affected children, PO Box 2202, Waco, TX 76703 or donate online at TalithaKoum.org/donate.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
