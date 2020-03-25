Timothy Sanders April 22, 1963 - March 19, 2020 Timothy Sanders passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020, after a long battle with COPD. No services are planned at this time. Tim was born April 22, 1963, in Big Spring, Texas, to William Bruce and Elsa Thames Sanders. He was preceded in death by his father, William Bruce Sanders. He is survived by his mother, Elsa Thames Sanders; sisters, Lynne Smiland, and Carol Hillhouse and husband, Joe; and brother, Bill Sanders and wife, Jane. The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.
In memory
