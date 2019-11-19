Ronald SandersSept. 29, 1941 - Nov. 16, 2019Ronald Sanders, 78, earned his wings and began his lifelong dance in Heaven on Saturday, November 16, 2019. Graveside services will be 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, November 20, at Oakwood Cemetery. A reception will follow 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.Ronald was born in Como, Texas. He graduated from Como High School in 1960 and served in the US Army from 1963 to 1969. He retired from Waco Transit in 2003, after 20 years of service. Ronald loved to tinker with auto repair and could fix anything that was broken. His greatest joy was spending time with his family.He was preceded in death by his parents, Rex and Willie Lee Sanders; and sister, Jo Ann Sanders.Survivors include his daughter, Barbara Drummond and husband, Mike; grandsons, Ethan Sanders, Hunter Drummond and Michael Drummond; granddaughters, Sherry Drummond and Aston Drummond; and his brother, Donald Sanders and wife, Wilda.A special thank you to his son-in-law, Mike, for taking special care of him and loving him unconditionally for the last 20 years. You were the son he never had. Also, thanks to Texas Home Health Care Hospice for taking care of him and allowing us to honor his last wish to come home with family.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.
