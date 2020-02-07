Ollie Mae SandersJune 13, 1941 - Jan. 31, 2020Ollie Sanders, of Waco, passed away on Jan. 31, 2020. Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m., Saturday, at Greater Mt. Olive Baptist Church. Burial in Doris Miller Cemetery.A wake will be Friday 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Dorsey-Keatts Chapel.Dorsey-Keatts Waco

