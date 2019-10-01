Minnie SandersOct. 1, 1936 - Sept. 28, 2019Minnie Sanders, 82, of Robinson, died Saturday, September 28, 2019 in a Waco Hospital. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, October 3, in Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud. The Rev. Billy Joe Lambert officiating. Burial will follow in Powers Chapel Cemetery near Rosebud.Mrs. Sanders was born October 1, 1936, in Kerens, to Charles and Katie Weaver Toms. She grew up in the Rosebud area and married Calvin Sanders on September 19, 1953. She lived in Robinson for the past 40 years. She loved the outdoors, trail rides, the Baylor Bears and the Dallas Cowboys. Her family and bowling were the most important.She is survived by her husband, Calvin Sanders of Robinson; one son, Lee Sanders and wife, Lou Ann of Robinson; two daughters, Kathy Sanders of Hewitt, and Barbara Blanchard and son-in-law, Steve Strahl of Bosqueville; eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.She was preceded in death by a daughter, Sheryl Lynn Sanders.Memorials may be made to Powers Chapel Cemetery.Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, October 2, at the funeral home
Tags
Photo Gallery
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2019:
A former president and first lady. The Queen of Soul. A world-famous chef. A crusading pastor. A war hero turned statesman. A roll call of more than 100 notable people who died in 2018:
Most Popular
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.