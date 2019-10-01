Minnie SandersOct. 1, 1936 - Sept. 28, 2019Minnie Sanders, 82, of Robinson, died Saturday, September 28, 2019 in a Waco Hospital. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, October 3, in Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud. The Rev. Billy Joe Lambert officiating. Burial will follow in Powers Chapel Cemetery near Rosebud.Mrs. Sanders was born October 1, 1936, in Kerens, to Charles and Katie Weaver Toms. She grew up in the Rosebud area and married Calvin Sanders on September 19, 1953. She lived in Robinson for the past 40 years. She loved the outdoors, trail rides, the Baylor Bears and the Dallas Cowboys. Her family and bowling were the most important.She is survived by her husband, Calvin Sanders of Robinson; one son, Lee Sanders and wife, Lou Ann of Robinson; two daughters, Kathy Sanders of Hewitt, and Barbara Blanchard and son-in-law, Steve Strahl of Bosqueville; eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.She was preceded in death by a daughter, Sheryl Lynn Sanders.Memorials may be made to Powers Chapel Cemetery.Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, October 2, at the funeral home

