Henry SandersSept. 25, 1927 - July 7, 2019Henry Sanders, 91, of Clifton, passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, July 11, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Clifton. Burial will follow at Clifton Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, July 10, at Clifton Funeral Home.

