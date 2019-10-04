Elgenia SandefurJuly 27, 1939 - Oct. 1, 2019Elgenia Ann "Sis" Naylor Sandefur, age 80, of Waco, who recently moved to Castroville, Texas, passed away at home Tuesday, October 1, 2019, with her family at her side. Memorial service will be at 11:00 a.m., Monday, October 7, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Chapel.Elgenia was born July 27, 1939, in Waco, Texas, to Leo and Ella "Bobbie" Naylor. She retired from Wells Fargo after 25 years and then retired again from Community Bank and Trust after 10 years. She was a dedicated and loyal Lady Bears Basketball fan. She was loved by many and was an "Aunt Sis" to even more.She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James Earl Sandefur; and brother, Leo Earl Naylor.She is survived by sister, Bobbie Myers, of Waco; two sons, John Lovering and wife, Teresa, of Castroville, and George "Bill" Lovering, Jr., and wife, Linda, of Lacento, Florida; grandchild, Samantha Deane and fiancè, Chris Esquivel; four great-grandchildren, Cassandra Schlener, and Alexandria, David, and Jasmine Esquivel; and three nephews, Zack, Todd, and Scott Myers and their families.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.

