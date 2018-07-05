Ernest Sanchez, Sr.Feb. 10, 1953 - July 2, 2018Rev. Ernest Sanchez Sr., 65, of Waco, was called to God's eternal kingdom July 2, 2018.A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, July 7, 2018, at Calvary Chapel Church, 702 N. 18th St., in Waco, with Pastor Albert Fuentes officiating.Born, February 10, 1953, to Jose F. Sanchez and Jesusa Sanchez, Ernest was a beloved son, husband, father, brother, uncle, coach and mentor. Most importantly he lived a life of love and devotion to his savior, Jesus Christ, always putting his faith first.Ernest spent many years spreading the word of God in various ways; He served as a deacon at Primera Iglesia Bautista in Waco as well as Primera Baptist of Edinburg. When he moved back to Waco he became the pastor of two mission churches, Mission de el Buen Pastor as well as Prince de Paz. He fervently preached the love of God and salvation through Christ to hundreds of people throughout his years of service. When he felt the Lord tell him that it was time to retire he became a faith member of Calvary Chapel in Waco.Ernest was an educator and coach for 30 years, teaching and coaching at La Vega High School and Edinburg High School, but the majority of his years as an educator were spent at Connally High School in Waco. During his years as an educator and coach he touched many lives, he taught lessons that not only applied in the classroom or on the field but lessons on the way to live with respect, ambition, and accountability.Ernest was devoted to his family. He was a son that was dedicated to his mother after his father's passing, a counselor and confidant to his brothers and sisters, and a father figure to his nieces and nephews. His greatest joy began in 1990 when he married the love of his life, Annette. The couple was blessed with 3 children, Laura, Ernest Jr., and Isaac who were Ernest's pride and joy. His wife and children will carry on his incredible legacy of compassion, kindness, and service to Christ.He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Jose; and two sisters, Santos and Irene.Ernest is survived by his wife, Annette; their children, Laura, Ernest Jr., and Isaac; brothers, Raymond, Manuel, and David Sanchez; sisters, Dolores Mena and Linda Sanchez; as well as many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Annette, Laura, Ernest Jr., Isaac, and the entire Sanchez Family would like to extend special thanks to Providence Hospice for their devoted care and loving support.Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
