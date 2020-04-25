Allen Samuels
Nov. 13, 1933 - April 24, 2020
Allen E. Samuels, the car dealer and entrepreneur best known as Your Friend in the Car Business, passed away from pancreatic cancer on April 24, 2020, in Fort Worth. During his career, he owned and operated 21 dealerships, with 17 of those in Texas. At one time, his dealerships formed one of the largest privately-owned auto groups in the United States.
His dealerships spanned from Fort Worth to Tyler in East Texas, to Houston and Corpus Christi in South Texas, and four out-of-state locations.
He first entered the car business in 1963 and worked his way up from rookie salesman to general sales manager at Bill McKay Chevrolet in Fort Worth.
After nine years, Allen left the operation and spent the next three years consulting new car dealerships across the United States before buying his first dealership – North Loop Dodge in North Richland Hills (north of Fort Worth).
From the start, Allen was widely sought-after by local communities because of his model of community support and philanthropy.
He was revered in the rural communities for his relentless support of the local junior livestock shows, investing heavily in paying far beyond grocery store market price for steers, hogs, lambs, goats, chickens, turkeys, and rabbits.
Allen was named Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year (Southwest Region) and Texas Family Business of the Year. After receiving his local Better Business Bureau Torch Award for Marketplace Ethics, he was the first car dealer ever named a finalist for the national award.
Allen grew up in Fort Worth and attended Central High School (which became Paschal High School) before entering the workforce. He served his country as a member of the United States Merchant Marine.
He is survived by his loving wife, Donna; nine children; 22 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a son, Bruce Samuels; and a grandson, Austin Little.
Allen was a 33rd degree Mason and was a member of Waco Masonic Lodge Number 92. He actively supported the philanthropic efforts of Masonry.
Funeral services are pending.
The family requests that people wishing to make memorials contribute to the Shriners Hospitals for Children or the Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.