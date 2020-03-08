Dave Samaniego

Nov. 6, 1957 - March 2, 2020

Dave Samaniego, 62, of Waco, passed away Monday, March 2, 2020. A memorial service will be 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 11, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 N. Robinson Dr., Waco, with Dr. Craig Klempnauer officiating.

Dave was born November 6, 1957, to Delfino and Jean Samaniego in Waco, Texas. He drove trucks and operated heavy and light equipment most of his life. Dave worked for City of Waco - Solid Waste Department. He loved to fish and travel in his spare time.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Delfino Samaniego Jr.

Dave is survived by his children, Stephanie, Celia, Elizabeth, and David James; grandchildren, Logan, Noah, Eric Jr., Zayden, Zoie, and Issac; sisters, Linda Bates and husband, David, Francis Gerick and husband, Robert, Eva McDonald and husband, John, Lillie Garner and husband, James.

Dave wanted to send a special thanks to Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages and to City of Waco – Solid Waste Department. Also, a special thank you to Bluebonnet Hospice and Dave's nurses, Lori and Nikki.

In lieu of flowers, the family wishes donations be made to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org.

Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.

To send flowers to the family of Dave Samaniego, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Mar 11
Service
Wednesday, March 11, 2020
2:00PM
Pecan Grove Funeral Home
3124 Robinson Dr
WACO, TX 76706
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Dave's Service begins.

Tags

Load entries