Louis Salinas, Jr.Jan. 16, 1950 - July 27, 2018Louis Salinas passed away, Friday, July 27, 2018, after a short bout with cancer. He was 68 years old and a long time employee of La Fiesta. A memorial service will be 1:00 p.m., Friday, August 3, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home. A visitation with the family will be 7:00 to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, August 2, with a Rosary following at 8:00 p.m.He was preceded in death by his wife, Alice Castillo; mother, Aurora Salinas; father, Louis Salinas, Sr; and sister-in-law, Nellie Salinas.Left behind are his daughters, Anita Guthrie and husband, Richard, Missy Forson and husband, David; son, Kevin Davis and wife, Christine; siblings, Louise and Joe Mendez, Gilbert Salinas, Josephine and Aurelio Garcia, Johnny and Suzie Salinas, and Daniel Salinas; grandchildren, Alex Merritt and husband, Kevin, Lexi Forson, Alli Forson, Gabby Davis, Jeremy Moore and wife, Lindsey; great-grandchildren, Harper Merritt, Aizley Jo Stinson, and Daphney Moore; and many nieces and nephews.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

