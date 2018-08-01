Louis Salinas, Jr.Jan. 16, 1950 - July 27, 2018Louis Salinas passed away, Friday, July 27, 2018, after a short bout with cancer. He was 68 years old and a long time employee of La Fiesta. A memorial service will be 1:00 p.m., Friday, August 3, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home. A visitation with the family will be 7:00 to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, August 2, with a Rosary following at 8:00 p.m.He was preceded in death by his wife, Alice Castillo; mother, Aurora Salinas; father, Louis Salinas, Sr; and sister-in-law, Nellie Salinas.Left behind are his daughters, Anita Guthrie and husband, Richard, Missy Forson and husband, David; son, Kevin Davis and wife, Christine; siblings, Louise and Joe Mendez, Gilbert Salinas, Josephine and Aurelio Garcia, Johnny and Suzie Salinas, and Daniel Salinas; grandchildren, Alex Merritt and husband, Kevin, Lexi Forson, Alli Forson, Gabby Davis, Jeremy Moore and wife, Lindsey; great-grandchildren, Harper Merritt, Aizley Jo Stinson, and Daphney Moore; and many nieces and nephews.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Tags
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Dr. Myatt Waco Heart
Currently Open
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.