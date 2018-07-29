Louis Salinas, Jr.Jan. 16, 1950 - July 27, 2018Louis Salinas, Jr. Of the Waco area, passed away Friday morning, July 27, 2018. A visitation will be 7:00 - 8:00 pm, Thursday, August 2, 2018 with a Rosary following. A Memorial Service will be 1:00 pm, Friday, August 3, 2018. Both at Grace Gardens Funeral Home. A full obituary will be forthcoming.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

