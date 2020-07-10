Eloy Salinas July 11, 1948 - July 3, 2020 Eloy Salinas won his battle with Alzheimer's when he was released into the arms of Jesus on Friday, July 3, 2020. Mass will be 10 a.m. Monday, July 13, at St. Louis Catholic Church with burial in Oakwood Cemetery. Rosary will be 6 p.m. Sunday, July 12, at OakCrest Funeral Home limited to 50 people due to COVID-19. A memorial gathering will be held later. Eloy was born July 11, 1948 in Raymondville, TX. to Prudencio (Paul) Salinas and Fidencia (Fencha) Serna Salinas. He grew up in the Rio Grande Valley where his excellent work ethic was instilled in him by working in the fields with his family. At age 17 he joined the Army and was sent to Thailand to repair military vehicles. After six years in the Army he moved to Waco and attended MCC. He worked as a mechanic at M&M Mars for 23 years until he retired. Eloy was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Prudencio (Paul) Salinas; and step-brother, Richard Ayala. He is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Ana Salinas; sons, Paul Salinas and wife, Linda, and Enrique (Rico) Salinas; daughters, Liza Salinas, Lucinda Salinas, and Aracely Salinas Rodriguez and husband, Julian; six grandsons, five granddaughters, and one great-granddaughter. Also surviving are his siblings, Viola Martinez and husband, Steve, Soila Guiterrez and husband, Ricky, Irma Price, Rita Salinas, Linda Salinas, Patricia Alonzo and husband, Alec, and Jimmy Salinas and wife, Theresa, Frank Salinas, Paula Salinas, Susie Salinas, Johnny Salinas and wife, Monica, Raymond Ayala and wife, Carla, Jesse Ayala and wife, Mary Jane, Beatrice Calderon and husband, Robert, and Terry Reyes. The family extends special thanks to Providence Hospice of Mexia for providing excellent care during such a difficult time, especially Carmen for her patience, empathy, and gentle nature. Sign the family Guest Book at www.oakcrestwaco.com

To send flowers to the family of Eloy Salinas, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jul 12
Visitation
Sunday, July 12, 2020
6:00PM-7:00PM
OakCrest Funeral Home
4520 Bosque Boulevard
Waco, TX 76710
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.

Tags

Load entries