Eloy Salinas July 11, 1948 - July 3, 2020 Eloy Salinas won his battle with Alzheimer's when he was released into the arms of Jesus on Friday, July 3, 2020. Mass will be 10 a.m. Monday, July 13, at St. Louis Catholic Church with burial in Oakwood Cemetery. Rosary will be 6 p.m. Sunday, July 12, at OakCrest Funeral Home limited to 50 people due to COVID-19. A memorial gathering will be held later. Eloy was born July 11, 1948 in Raymondville, TX. to Prudencio (Paul) Salinas and Fidencia (Fencha) Serna Salinas. He grew up in the Rio Grande Valley where his excellent work ethic was instilled in him by working in the fields with his family. At age 17 he joined the Army and was sent to Thailand to repair military vehicles. After six years in the Army he moved to Waco and attended MCC. He worked as a mechanic at M&M Mars for 23 years until he retired. Eloy was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Prudencio (Paul) Salinas; and step-brother, Richard Ayala. He is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Ana Salinas; sons, Paul Salinas and wife, Linda, and Enrique (Rico) Salinas; daughters, Liza Salinas, Lucinda Salinas, and Aracely Salinas Rodriguez and husband, Julian; six grandsons, five granddaughters, and one great-granddaughter. Also surviving are his siblings, Viola Martinez and husband, Steve, Soila Guiterrez and husband, Ricky, Irma Price, Rita Salinas, Linda Salinas, Patricia Alonzo and husband, Alec, and Jimmy Salinas and wife, Theresa, Frank Salinas, Paula Salinas, Susie Salinas, Johnny Salinas and wife, Monica, Raymond Ayala and wife, Carla, Jesse Ayala and wife, Mary Jane, Beatrice Calderon and husband, Robert, and Terry Reyes. The family extends special thanks to Providence Hospice of Mexia for providing excellent care during such a difficult time, especially Carmen for her patience, empathy, and gentle nature. Sign the family Guest Book at www.oakcrestwaco.com
+2
+2
+2
Service information
Jul 12
Visitation
Sunday, July 12, 2020
6:00PM-7:00PM
6:00PM-7:00PM
OakCrest Funeral Home
4520 Bosque Boulevard
Waco, TX 76710
4520 Bosque Boulevard
Waco, TX 76710
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Tags
Photo Gallery
Most Popular
-
Waco man's near-fatal police encounter, wait in jail for mental health treatment highlight need for change, family says
-
Score is love-love: Former Super Centex stars Rodney & Stacey Smith, Shawn & Hali Bell found winning partners
-
Police: Man, 22, fatally shot after argument outside convenience store
-
Waco ISD prepares new curriculum model as schools prepare to reopen in fall
-
McLennan County reports 2 more COVID-19 deaths as case count surpasses Bell County's
In memory
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.