Eloy Salinas

July 11, 1948 - July 3, 2020

Eloy Salinas, 71, of Mt. Calm, beloved husband of Anna Salinas, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, July 3, 2020, surrounded by his family. Services at St. Louis Catholic Church are pending. Send a message to his family and sign the guestbook at www.oakcrestwaco.com

