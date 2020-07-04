Eloy Salinas
July 11, 1948 - July 3, 2020
Eloy Salinas, 71, of Mt. Calm, beloved husband of Anna Salinas, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, July 3, 2020, surrounded by his family. Services at St. Louis Catholic Church are pending. Send a message to his family and sign the guestbook at www.oakcrestwaco.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.