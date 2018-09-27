Jose Ramon SaldanaNov. 1, 1971 - Sept. 24, 2018Jose Ramon Saldana passed away, Monday, September 24, 2018. Services will be 10:00 a.m., Friday, September 28, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, with Rev. Benjamin Magnaye officiating. Burial will follow at Rosemound Cemetery. Rosary will be 6:00 p.m., followed by visitation 7:00 to 9:00 p.m., Thursday, September 27, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.Jose was born November 1, 1971, in San Diego, Rio Verde, SLP to Ramon Saldana and Juana Castro. He attended University High School and enjoyed playing soccer and working on cars. He was family-oriented and especially enjoyed spending time with his kids.He was preceded in death by his mother, Juana Castro Acosta; and son, Luz Gerardo.He is survived by his wife, Maria; daughter, Anahi Saldana; son, Giovanny; father, Ramon Saldana; siblings, Martha Sosa, Silvia Maldonado, Lorena Saldana, Juana Orozco, Jose Tomas Torres, Dulce Morales, Amelia Morales, and Juan Morales, Jr.; step-father, Juan Morales, Sr.; and many nieces and nephews, extended family, and friends.Pallbearers are Jose Luna, Jose Torres, Jesus Deanda, Christian Deanda, Gilberto Maldonado, Luis Morales, Carlos Sosa, and Carlos Orozco.The family would like to thank the Pilgrim's Pride family for all their support.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
