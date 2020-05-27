Jose Salazar
Dec. 23, 1933 - May 24, 2020
Jose Salazar, 86, of Waco passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020 at his home. Graveside services will be 10:00 a.m., Friday, May 29, at Oakwood Cemetery. The family will receive visitors from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, May 28, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Dr., Waco.
Jose was born December 23, 1933 to Rosendo and Herminia (De Los Santos) Salazar in Sejita, Texas. He was a loving husband to his wife, Perfecta, of 58 years, and a great father to his children. He spent his life as a farmer, harvesting as far away as North Dakota. He also spent time working in construction. Jose enjoyed traveling and spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Perfecta Soto Salazar.
Jose is survived by his son and caregiver, Gilberto Salazar; special family friend, Bruce Rozell; along with five other children; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com
