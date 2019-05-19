Mary Jo SaladinoMay 24, 1926 - May 14, 2019Mary Jo (Farmer) Saladino was peacefully escorted to her heavenly home on May 14, 2019 by Jesus where she will join her husband, Lou. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 12:00 p.m., Wednesday, May 22, at St. Louis Catholic Church in Waco. Visitation and Rosary will be at 11:00 a.m. at the church.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

