Tommy Sais, Jr.May 28, 1940 - Jan. 30, 2019Tomas "Tommy" Sais, Jr., passed away Wednesday, January 30, 2019. Mass of Christian Burial Services will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, February 2, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, with The Rev. Benjamin Magnaye officiating. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 6:00 p.m., followed by Rosary at 7:00 p.m., Friday, February 1, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home. A reception at Rev. Lawrence Soler Hall at Sacred Heart Church will follow burial.Tommy was born on a farm on May 28, 1940, in Downsville, Texas, to Tomas, Sr., and Frances Sais. He married the love of his life on September 10, 1960 and they were happily married for 58 years. Tom's work career was in the oil industry until he finally retired from Pennzoil. Tom loved music and DJ'd part time at KRZI Mi Favorito and was known as Cowboy Mexicano. He devoted his time to his family and church. He was an active member of Sacred Heart Church, and was a member of the Knights of Columbus and the Waco Missions.He was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Christopher John Martinez; aunts, Refugia, Sarita, and Maria Mata; and sister, Josie Garcia.He is survived by his wife, Lupe Sais; son, Gilbert Sais and wife, Estella; daughters, Melissa Sais, Patricia Jimenez and husband, Mike, and Mary Schrader and husband, Ron; brothers, Simon Sais and Robert Sais; sisters, Mary Ellen Guzman and Mary Rose Puente and husband, Vincent; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and a wonderfully large number of other family members.Pallbearers are Anthony Morales, Gilbert Sais, Jr., Michael Jimenez, Ryan Jimenez, Joe Herrera and Matt Hurtado.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
