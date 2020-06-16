Charles C. Saffle, Jr. Oct. 25, 1932 - June 11, 2020 Charles Clifton Saffle, Jr., 87, of Robinson passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020. Graveside service will be 10 a.m., Tuesday, June 16, at Robinson Cemetery, 602 E. Stegall, Robinson. Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com. Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

