Albert M. SaenzNov. 16, 1960 - Oct. 23, 2019Albert Morales Saenz left a hole in this world on October 23, 2019 to go home to his Heavenly Father. He was born in El Paso, Texas on November 16, 1960 to Mary and Albert Saenz. Soon after he was born, his family moved to San Jose, California with siblings Tony and (later in CA) Susie.He attended San Jose State University where he received his degree in Mechanical Engineering. Following college, he married and had three precious babies; Alyssa, Kari and Philip. He was undeniably the most devoted father on the planet. And the most fun. After his divorce, he fell in love with and EVENTUALLY married Vicki, and evened out the boy/girl quota with Albert. He was precious too!His professional career started in the Silicon Valley where he co-authored several patents and worked on ground breaking technologies. After Vicki's father's health began to deteriorate, they moved to Texas and started R.O.I. Windows and Doors. Nobody worked harder than Al. Seriously. The young guys had to tell him to take breaks. After a full day with work, he was the first to help out anyone – often before they asked, fixing trailers, trimming trees, home repairs. Anything and everything.Al was a natural athlete. When the kids were young, every kid wanted to be at our house because there was always going to be a game of tag, hide and seek (this never stopped after childhood), football game (he was always the quarterback), or baseball. He helped with coaching on every team in every sport his kids played. He could honestly master any sport within minutes, exasperating everyone that had worked for years on their skills. He loved to fish and carried his rods and reels with him in his van in case he happened to have time to kill between appointments near a body of water. He also could go a year without swinging a golf club and still shoot around an 82, (without cheating) irritating everyone that played twice a week. Many people never knew he was an amazing artist.Al loved everyone and everyone loved him. He had an indescribable quality – sometimes annoying to his family- that charmed EVERYONE. They couldn't help themselves. He was trusted and trustworthy. His hobby was going to California and playing with his grandbabies. His special skills were dancing, baby charming, confidant, ice breaker, pet whisperer, and line crosser. And friend to all that met him. He was the genuine article.He leaves behind his wife, Vicki; children, Alyssa Saenz, Kari and husband, Sanjay Tabancay, Philip and wife, Alyssa Saenz (all of California), and Albert Mercer; Grandchildren Isaac Garay, Nathan and Eli Tabancay, and Maddox and Ayla Saenz; his mother, Mary Saenz; brother, Tony Saenz; sister Susie Saenz and enough nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, in-laws and outlaws to fill a small stadium.He was preceded in death by his father Albert.He will be achingly missed.Services will be 10 a.m., Wednesday, October 30, at Renew Church Waco, 6509 Bosque Blvd., with the Rev. Wayne Williams officiating. Burial will follow at Clover Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, October 29, at OakCrest Funeral Home.You may sign the online guestbook at www.oakcrestwaco.com.
