Monica Sabido-Gonzalez Nov. 27, 1974 - June 11, 2020 Monica Sabido-Gonzalez, age 45, passed away June 11, 2020, in Dallas, Texas. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m., Thursday, June 18, at Spanish Assembly of God in Marlin. Interment to follow at Hillcrest Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, June 17, at the funeral home. Monica was born on November 27, 1974, to Ramon and Minnie (Davila) Sabido in Waco, Texas. She was a longtime resident of Marlin. Monica graduated from Lorena High School in 1993. Monica married the love of her life on August 15, 2005, in Marlin. She attended McLennan Community College and graduated in 2008 with an Associates Degree. Monica enjoyed reading, traveling, and most of all, spending time with her family. She was preceded in death by her mother, Minnie Sabido; grandmother, Frances Davila. Survivors include her father, Ramon Sabido and wife, Lily Sabido of Lorena; husband, Isaias Gonzalez of Mexico; Aunt Velia and Uncle Johnny Urive of Marlin; sisters, Vanessa Salinas and husband, Guadalupe-Salinas, Jr., Veronica Urive of Marlin, Angela Urive and Chris Williams of Robinson; niece, Kailyn Hernandez; nephew, Judah Hernandez; numerous cousins, aunts, uncles and host of friends.

