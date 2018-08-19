Geneva J. RyterOct. 6, 1925 - Aug. 16, 2018Geneva J. Ryter, 92, of Waco, passed away, Thursday, August 16, 2018. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Tuesday, August 21, at OakCrest Funeral Home with burial to follow at Rosemound Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Monday, August 20, at the funeral home.Geneva was born, October 6, 1925, to Buford and Jewel (Reed) Johnson in Abbott, Texas. She was a member of the Greatest Generation, learning the lessons of self-reliance, hardwork, and perseverance that were attributes throughout her life. She was a loving housewife and mother that enjoyed cooking and caring for her family, traveling for family visits, and dancing. She was also active in her church, Grace Temple Baptist Church, as member of the Dorcas Class.Geneva was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Detroy W. Ryter; brother, James Johnson; sisters, Dorothy Whitaker and Carolyn Moellenkamp; and a dear grandson, Lawrence Ryter.She is survived by her children, Phyllis Cook, Larry Ryter and wife, Mary, Barry Ryter and wife, Peggy, and Stephen Ryter; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Grace Temple Baptist Church, 3825 Bosque Blvd., Waco, Texas 76710.The guestbook is available at www.oakcrestwaco.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+2
+2
+2
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.