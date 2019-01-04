Bertha RynoJune 19, 1921 - Jan. 3, 2019Bertha Ryno, 97, of Marble Falls, Texas, passed away on Monday, January 3, 2019. Graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, January 7, at Waco Memorial Park Cemetery.She was a daughter of Adolph Boortz and Emma Schreiber and was born on June 19, 1921, in Roby, Texas. Bertha lived in Waco, Texas, for over 45 years and was a proud member of the Trinity Lutheran Church.Bertha was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Ryno, of 55 years.Bertha is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Kay and Bobby Hales; son, Jim Ryno; and sister-in-law, Beulah Hahn. She is also survived by seven grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren; and eight great-great-grandchildren; along with a whole host of extended family and friends that she loved dearly.Clements-Wilcox Funeral Home1805 Highway 281 NorthMarble Falls, TX 78654(830) 693-4373Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
Tags
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.