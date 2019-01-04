Bertha RynoJune 19, 1921 - Jan. 3, 2019Bertha Ryno, 97, of Marble Falls, Texas, passed away on Monday, January 3, 2019. Graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, January 7, at Waco Memorial Park Cemetery.She was a daughter of Adolph Boortz and Emma Schreiber and was born on June 19, 1921, in Roby, Texas. Bertha lived in Waco, Texas, for over 45 years and was a proud member of the Trinity Lutheran Church.Bertha was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Ryno, of 55 years.Bertha is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Kay and Bobby Hales; son, Jim Ryno; and sister-in-law, Beulah Hahn. She is also survived by seven grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren; and eight great-great-grandchildren; along with a whole host of extended family and friends that she loved dearly.Clements-Wilcox Funeral Home1805 Highway 281 NorthMarble Falls, TX 78654(830) 693-4373Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

