Kenneth RyleeFeb. 9, 1959 - June 29, 2018Services for Kenneth Burl Rylee will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, July 3, at Littlepage Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the Mart Cemetery. Visitation will be held Tuesday at the funeral home an hour before the service, beginning at 10:00 a.m. LittlepageSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.