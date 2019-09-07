Gale RyanSept. 19, 1952 - Sept. 5, 2019Gale Ryan, 66, of Robinson, Texas, passed away after a long illness, Thursday, September 5, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. A memorial service will be at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, September 8, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Drive, Waco, with Pastor Bill Packer officiating.Gale was born September 19, 1952, in Crowell, Texas, to Johnny and Rita Young Brown. She married Dalton Ryan and they spent nearly 49 years together. She was a loving mom to her four daughters. Gale was a big baseball and softball fan, especially the New York Yankees. She was a long-time member of Bible Baptist Church in Waco, Texas.Gale was preceded in death by her parents, Johnny and Rita Brown.She is survived by her husband, Dalton Ryan; daughters, Tammie Rose and spouse, Shane, Candy Murray, Rebecca Johnson and spouse, Jerry, and Brandy Hobbs and spouse, Amy Ramdohr; eight grandkids and nine great-grandkids.Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

