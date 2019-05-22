J.E. Russell, Jr.Feb. 6, 1928 - May 20, 2019J.E. "Gene" Russell, Jr., 91, of Waco, passed away Monday, May 20, 2019 at his residence.Visitation will be 5:00 until 7:00 p.m., Thursday, May 23, 2019, at Lake Shore Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 3:00 p.m., Friday, May 24, 2019, at Wortham Bend Cemetery.Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.