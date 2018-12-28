Jimmy E. RussellJune 14, 1930 - Dec. 23, 2018Jimmy E. Russell, 88, of Hewitt, passed away Sunday, December 23, 2018, in a Waco hospital. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 28, 2018, at Waco Memorial Park in Waco.Born June 14, 1930, in Hillsboro, he was the son of John Wesley and Una Mae (Britton) Russell. For over 30 years, he was employed by General Tire in Waco and later owned Jim's Lake Air Barber Shop for several years. During the Korean Conflict, Jimmy served his country in the United State Army. On July 21, 1951, he was united in marriage to Suzanne Stephens and she preceded him in death on April 13, 2013. In his spare time, he loved to travel, watch sports, and coach little league baseball.Also preceding him in death were his parents; sister, Margaret Schutza; and brother, J. W. Russell.Survivors include his children, Paula Lucko and husband, James; and Jay Russell; three granddaughters, Samantha Gutierrez and husband, Carlos, Mariel Enriquez and husband, Manuel, and Melanie Russell and fiancé, Cruz Chaires; and nine great-grandchildren, Austin Todd, Mackenzie Gutierrez, Maliah Enriquez, Makenna Enriquez, Shaun Coleman, Davion Coleman, Trae Coleman, D. J. Coleman, and Cienna Chaires.Condolences may be made at www.marshallandmarshallfd.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
Photo Gallery
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.