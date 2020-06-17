Gerald D. Russell June 15, 1948 - June 10, 2020 Gerald Dwain Russell, 71, of Waco, TX, passed away on June 10, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, June 18, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Drive, Waco, with Pastor David Cozart officiating. Gerald was born June 15, 1948. He worked as a machine shop instructor at T.S.T.C. He loved NHRA Drag racing, fishing, golf, softball, and hanging with his brothers at the barn. Gerald was preceded in death by his parents, Mable and Herbert Russell. He is survived by his children, Raina and Gerry; three grandchildren, Toni, Hunter, Alyvia; four brothers, Steve, Walter, Rex, Greg; along with many nieces and nephews, relatives and friends. Gerald donated to ASPCA when he could and the family requests memorials be made to the Humane Society of Central Texas, 2032 Circle Rd, Waco, TX 76706. Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Gerald Russell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

