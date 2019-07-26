Beverly Sue RussellJanuary 29, 1958 - July 12, 2019Beverly was born in Midland, Texas, to Joe and Ida Starnes. She passed away after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer. Cremation was arranged and provided by Lake Shore Funeral Home & Crematory.A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, July 27, at The Rock Church, 2680 County Road 4145 Cranfills Gap, TX 76637. Reception will follow at The Gathering Place next to the church.Beverly is survived by daughters, Mariel Enriquez and Melanie Russell; siblings, Marsha Daughtry, Pamela Laine, Bobby Starnes, Nancy Glasscock, and Kimberly Starnes; and seven grandchildren.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

