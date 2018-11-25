Earl RuskDec. 24, 1931 - Nov. 23, 2018Earl Davis Rusk, age 86 years, of Woodway, Texas, passed away on Friday, November 23, 2018. A graveside service will be 3:00 p.m., Monday, November 26, at Waco Memorial Park, 6623 South Interstate 35 in Robinson, Texas. A visitation with the family will be from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m., at Grace Gardens Funeral Home, located at 8220 Woodway Drive, Woodway, Texas.Earl was born on December 24, 1931, in Big Spring, Texas, to the late Arthur and Bertha Rusk. Earl graduated from Bronte High School and then served in the United States Air Force. He later graduated from Texas Tech University and was employed with Employer's Insurance for 36 years. Earl was a longtime member of First Baptist Church of Woodway. He enjoyed fishing and hunting and loved his family well.His teasing and sweet smile will be sadly missed by his wife of 63 years, Lavern Rusk; daughter, Cheryl Cooper and husband, Mike; son, Richard Rusk and wife, Cherryl; grandchildren, Candice Weiss and husband, Frank, Colleen Ducklow and husband, Mark, Zachary Rusk and wife, Carrie, Blake Rusk and wife, Jaclyn, Carrie Cooper and fiancé, Chad Rose and Clayton Rusk; great-grandchildren, Addison and Barrett Rusk. He will also be missed by his sisters, Mary Martin and JoAnn Hurt; and many nieces and nephews.Special thanks to the loving caregivers at Wesley Woods Rehabilitation & Care Center in Woodway, TX.You can sign the online register book at http://www.gracegardensfh.com/Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

