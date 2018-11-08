Deborah RushingFeb. 9, 1955 - Nov. 6, 2018Deborah Sue Rushing, 63, passed away, Tuesday, November 6, 2018, in Waco, Texas. Graveside service will be 2:00 p.m., Friday, November 9, 2018, at McGregor Cemetery, McGregor, Texas.Deborah was born, February 9, 1955, to John and Mary (Thompson) Rushing in Waco, Texas. She was longtime resident of Waco. Deborah enjoyed dinning out with family and friends at Poppa Rollos Pizza. She was preceded in death by her parents.Survivors include her sisters, Marian Easley and husband, Rick, of Mound, Carol Harris and husband, Rick, of Bellmead, Elizabeth Roberts and husband, Jim, of Lorena, and Johnnie Wollard of Bellmead; numerous nieces and nephews.The family would like to thank the staff of Royal Manor and Providence Hospice for the care given to Deborah in her last days.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

