Anna RushingMarch 23, 1924 - May 17, 2019Anna "Ann" Ruth Rushing passed away Friday, May 17, 2019. Services will be 1:00 p.m., Monday, May 20, 2019, at Oakwood Cemetery, with Chaplain Larry Williams officiating.Ann was born March 23, 1924, in Rosebud, Texas, to W.A. and Ruth Dollahite. Ann loved her dogs and enjoyed working in her yard and garden.She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Oby Rushing.She is survived by her son, Robert Rushing; daughter, Virginia Hoffman; and two grandsons and five great-grandchildren.The family would like to thank her wonderful caregiver, Mandy Allen.Memorials may be made to Humane Society of Central Texas, 2032 Circle Rd., Waco, TX 76706.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

