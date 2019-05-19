Anna RushingMarch 23, 1924 - May 17, 2019Anna "Ann" Ruth Rushing passed away Friday, May 17, 2019. Services will be 1:00 p.m., Monday, May 20, 2019, at Oakwood Cemetery, with Chaplain Larry Williams officiating.Ann was born March 23, 1924, in Rosebud, Texas, to W.A. and Ruth Dollahite. Ann loved her dogs and enjoyed working in her yard and garden.She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Oby Rushing.She is survived by her son, Robert Rushing; daughter, Virginia Hoffman; and two grandsons and five great-grandchildren.The family would like to thank her wonderful caregiver, Mandy Allen.Memorials may be made to Humane Society of Central Texas, 2032 Circle Rd., Waco, TX 76706.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
Tags
Photo Gallery
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2019:
A former president and first lady. The Queen of Soul. A world-famous chef. A crusading pastor. A war hero turned statesman. A roll call of more than 100 notable people who died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.