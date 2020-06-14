Benjamin J. Rushin Jr. July 24, 1956 - June 8, 2020 Benjamin (Ben) James Rushin Jr., 63, of Waco, passed away Monday, June 8, 2020, at his home. Services are pending at this time. Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com. Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

To plant a tree in memory of Benjamin Rushin, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries