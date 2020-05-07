Ronald C. Rush April 16, 1953 - April 23, 2020 Ronald Cleophus Rush was born April 16, 1953, in Waco, Texas, to the Rev. Otis L. Rush and Mrs. Alma Austin Rush as the fifth of six children. Ronald's nieces and nephews endearingly referred to him as "Uncle Bubba" respecting his adoring championship support for family. As a youth, Ronald attended and was baptized at Second Missionary Baptist Church. He displayed a melodic tenor voice at family gatherings and in choirs of various churches, e.g., Zion Hill Baptist Church and Greater Bosqueville Baptist Church, both under the leadership of his father, the late Pastor Otis L. Rush, Sr. He later moved his membership to New Mt. Olive Baptist Church. Ronald attended R. L. Smith Elementary School and G. L. Wiley Junior High School. He graduated from A. J. Moore High School in 1971. Advancing his education, he attended Paul Quinn College and McLennan Community College. Ronald later worked in Waco Independent School District as a substitute teacher and as a staff member in the Texas State Technical Institute (TSTI) Athletic Department. In 1987, Ronald and Pamela Tucker were parents to their beautiful daughter, Rhonda. Because of their medical complications shortly after childbirth, Ronald experienced the unfathomable passing of both baby and her mother. He cherished their memories in his heart throughout his life. Ronald exuded the unconquerable competitive spirit of a champion when he embraced the sports he loved. He played, coached Little League, and refereed basketball and softball most of his adult life. Ronald was a member of the Texas Association of Sports Officials (TASO) and the Texas High School Basketball Officials Association (THSBOA). Ronald displayed an impressive career passion for working with youth. Employed at Dewey Recreational Center with the Parks and Recreation Department for the City of Waco, Ronald encouraged students to learn enduring life skills. Likewise, he willingly invested his personal time and finances to ensure those youth had supplemental resources, equipment and refreshments to help keep them motivated. On April 23, 2020, God called Ronald home to rest from physical struggles and to join Heaven's choir of champions! Celebrating his life and grieving his loss are his siblings, the Rev. Otis Rush, Jr., Ms. Sherryl Rush Johnson, Mr. Robert Rush, Bishop Frank Rush (Dr. JoAnn Vallie Rush) and Ms. Linda Rush Watkins. Also celebrating his life are two aunts, Ms. Artie Rush of Waco, Texas, and Ms. Virgie Rowe of Colorado Springs, Colorado; many cousins, nieces, nephews and close friends. In adherence to the current pandemic social gathering restrictions, a modified celebration of life service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, May 9, in Waco, TX, at Second Missionary Baptist Church. The Visitation service will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday, May 8, at McDowell Funeral Home. Masks will be provided and are required to be worn for both services to support safety guidelines. Immediately following the church service, the final gathering concludes with a brief interment service at Doris Miller Memorial Park. In lieu of sending flowers, the family encourages financial donations to Dewey Community Center Youth Programs in memory of Ronald C. Rush, the champion counselor for youth.
