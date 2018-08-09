Garland RummelOctober 12, 1949 - August 5, 2018Garland "Rocky" Rummel, 68, of Clifton, passed away, Sunday, August 5, 2018, at Providence Hospice Place in Waco. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, August 11, 2018, at First Baptist Church, Clifton, with Dr. Jerry Smith officiating. Visitation will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Friday, August 10, 2018, at Clifton Funeral Home.You may view full obituary at www.cliftonfh.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

