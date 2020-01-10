Ralph RummageJune 3, 1926 - Jan. 8, 2020Dr. Ralph Rummage, 93, of Waco, husband of Laverne Rummage, passed away Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at a local hospital. Services are pending. Sign the Guest Book at www.oakcrestwaco.comSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
Rummage, Ralph
Service information
Jan 16
Visitation
Thursday, January 16, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
OakCrest Funeral Home
4520 Bosque Boulevard
Waco, TX 76710
Jan 17
Service
Friday, January 17, 2020
1:00PM
Columbus Avenue Baptist Church
1300 Columbus Ave.
WACO, GA 76701
