Ralph RummageJune 3, 1926 - Jan. 8, 2020Dr. Ralph Lee Rummage, 93, of Waco, passed away Wednesday, January 8, 2020. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, Jan. 17, at the Columbus Avenue Baptist Church, 1300 Columbus Ave., Waco, with Pastor Josh Vaughn officiating. A private burial will be held at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation with his family will be 5 to 7 p.m., Thursday, January 16, at OakCrest Funeral Home, 4520 Bosque Boulevard, Waco.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to International Mission Board, 3806 Monument Ave., Richmond, VA 23230.View his video and sign the online guestbook at www.oakcrestwaco.com.

