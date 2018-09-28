Mona J. RulandJune 4, 1937 - September 21, 2018Mona J. Ruland joined her husband, Norman, and son, John, in eternity on September 21, 2018.Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, September 29, 2018, in the Mausoleum Chapel at Waco Memorial Park. Interment will follow.Mona is survived by five children, six grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.She's at peace now and will be greatly missed.Donations may be made to Wounded Warrior Program or Still Creek Ranch.www.stillcreekranch.org.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

