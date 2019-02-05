Herlinda RuizApril 23, 1956 - Feb. 2, 2019Herlinda Ruiz, age 62, went into the presence of her Savior in her home surrounded by her family on Saturday morning after a long fervent battle with illness. Funeral service will be 10 a.m., Friday, February 8, 2019 at First Spanish Assembly of God, with The Rev. Frank Alvarado and The Rev. Francisco Gutierrez, Jr. officiating. Interment will follow in Waco Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, February 7, 2019, at Connally/Compton Funeral Directors.Herlinda was born in Morelia, Michoacan Mexico, to Guadalupe and Salvador Aguilar. She was a faithful servant of the Lord since accepting Christ as her savior more than 26 years ago. During that time she was a godly woman of faith and a joy to everyone who knew her. Her smile was contagious and always encouraging. Married to her loving devoted husband Criserio Ruiz for 35 wonderful years. Herlinda raised five children who adored her. She was also blessed with 11 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.She became a resourceful entrepreneur, opening the Flamingo Restaurant on 19th Street and expanding to Park Lake Dr. in Waco for 15 years. Herlinda was an active member of Primera Assemblea de Dios for 18 years and then Templo Nueva Vida until her passing, she always loved serving the Lord and others. Her heart's desire was to love everyone and never wavered in her walk with God. The testimony and legacy she leaves behind is God honoring and she will be greatly missed. There is no doubt that this world lost a great virtuous woman as is described in Proverbs 31. She is now rejoicing before the throne of grace in the arms of Jesus Christ our Savior.Herlinda was preceded in death by her father, Salvador Aguilar, and step-father, Taurino Avila.Suvivors include her husband, Criserio Ruiz of Nochistlan, Zacatecas, Mexico; daughters, Irene Alejandro and Edgar and their children, Pablo, Cindy, Ashly, and Diego of Waco, Maria S. Ruiz and Juan Diaz and their children, Emily, Isaiah, Stephanie, and Logan of Waco, Olivia Ruiz and son, Rigoberto Jaimes, Jr., of Waco, and Belen Ruiz of Waco; son, Mario Ruiz and Grace of Waco their and children: Jonathan and Jordan of Weatherford; great-grandchildren: Milagros and Carlitos Almendoza of Waco; mother, Guadalupe Aviles of Waco; brother, Artemio Aguilar of Waco; sister, Maria Soledad Avila of Waco.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
