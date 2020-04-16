Anthony Ruetten
October 23, 1930 - April 13, 2020
Anthony Ruetten, age 89, of Elm Mott, passed away Monday, April 13, 2020, in Waco.
Private Graveside Services will be held Friday, April 17 (live stream available at www.aderholdfuneralhome.com), at St. Mary's Cemetery. Military Graveside Rites will be conducted by Dyess Air Force Base. A Rosary will be recited 5:00 p.m., Thursday (by live stream only), followed by a virtual visitation until 6:00 p.m. Per CDC requirements, only immediate family will be allowed for rosary and graveside service.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 64 years, Helen Ruetten of Elm Mott; his son, David Ruetten of Elm Mott; his daughter, Cynthia Carlile and husband, Lee, of Waxahachie; grandchildren, John Carlile and wife, Rachel, Ann Marie Carlile, and Thomas Carlile; sisters-in-law, Maria Ruetten and Ella Ruetten; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Cancer Society. A memorial guest book can be found at www.aderholdfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.