Nadine Rueter
December 5, 1934 - June 8, 2020
Nadine Irene Prescher Rueter, 85, of Clifton, passed away peacefully on June 8, 2020.
Nadine was born on December 5, 1934, to Ernest and Emilie Prescher in Clifton, Texas. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Clifton. She graduated as Valedictorian of Valley Mills High School in 1952. (She passed those talents down to her family, as one son and two grandchildren also graduated Valedictorian of their respective high schools).
On November 30, 1954, Nadine wed Calvin Rueter and they had three sons: Rodney, Donald, and Curtis.
Over the years, Nadine managed the business for the family farm and ran the household. One of the boys' favorite memories is when she would make lunch and they would all take it out to the field where Calvin was working. Nadine also enjoyed tending to her vegetable garden, canning vegetables and baking. Her homemade bread, biscuits and dill pickles are legendary.
Nadine was a faithful and active member of Zion United Church at Womack for more than 60 years, serving as a Sunday school teacher and holding various offices as a member of the Women's Guild.
An avid supporter of Clifton athletics, Nadine could be found in the stands cheering on the Cubs every Friday night. She also served her beloved community by working as an election judge and volunteering with the Home Economics Department at the Central Texas Fair and Rodeo. Because of her volunteer work, Nadine was recognized by the Bosque County Commissioners Court for her service to the community.
As her family grew, Nadine enjoyed reading to her seven grandchildren, watching them play sports and play in the band. She was a great supporter of her grandchildren and always had homemade ice cream sandwiches waiting for them when they visited.
Nadine is survived by her husband of 65 years, Calvin Rueter; her sister, Roberta and husband, James Shields, of Whitney, TX; her brother-in-law and sister-in-law John and Beverly Rueter of Clifton, TX; her sons, Rodney and wife, Melanie Rueter, of Clifton, TX; Donald and wife, Carol Rueter, of Clifton, TX; Curtis and wife, Ruth Rueter, of Westminster, CO; her grandchildren, Kayla Rueter, Dylan Rueter, Taylor and husband, Brandon Carter, Alyssa Rueter, Jackson Rueter, Erin Rueter and Braden Rueter; and her great-grandchildren, Wyatt and Whitlee Carter.
