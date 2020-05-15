Emilio Rueda, Jr.
July 7, 2001 - May 13, 2020
Emilio Rueda Jr., 18, of Chilton Texas, went to be with his Lord and Savior Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Services will be 1 p.m., Saturday, May 16, at Chilton High School's Gymnasium, 905 Durango St, Chilton, TX 76632. Due to Covid-19, there will be limited seating and restrictions. Burial to follow at Chilton Cemetery. The family will receive visitors from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Dr. This will be a come and go visitation, with social distancing required.
Emilio was born July 7, 2001, in Ardmore OK, to Emilio Rueda and Maria T. Meraz Ramirez. He was a Senior at Chilton High School and Graduate of the 2020 Class. He was joyful, helpful and lit up any room he was in.
He enjoyed eating, running around with friends and hanging out with his nephews.
He is survived by his parents; siblings, Emmanuel, Emily and Juanita Rueda; grandparents, Bonifacio and Juana Rueda, and Martin Meraz and Alicia Ramirez; nephews, Ismael Grimaldo and Rafael Carrizales; numerous extended family and friends.
Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.
