Warren J. RudolphJune 21, 1931 - Dec. 11, 2018Warren J. Rudolph passed away Tuesday, December 11, 2018. Services will be 10:30 a.m., Saturday, December 15, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home with Rev. Wayne Williams officiating. Burial will follow at Waco Memorial Park. Visitation will be 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Friday, December 14, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.Warren was born June 21, 1931, in Brooklyn, New York, to John and Emma Rudolph. Warren graduated in 1953 from Hofstra University in Hempstead, NY. He then served in the US Army in the 101st Airborne Division. He worked for Lone Star Industries in sales and management. He was a member of Waco Masonic Lodge 92. Next year he would have celebrated 60 years of Masonry. Warren was a loyal follower of Baylor sports, enjoyed volunteering at the Mayborn Museum, and traveling with family and friends.He was preceded in death by his parents; and one brother, Alan.He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth "Bette" of Waco; daughter, Debbie and husband, Tom Piscacek, of Waco; son, Jim of Colorado Springs, Colorado; grandchildren, Brian and wife, Michel, of College Station, Jay Piscacek of Waco, and Mary, and Grace and Walker of Colorado Springs; and two great-grandchildren.Pallbearers are Tom Piscacek, Brian Piscacek, Jay Piscacek, Joe Spivey, Ray Sancton, and Jim Milam. Honorary pallbearers are the Wesleyan Workers Chapel Class at First Methodist Church.Memorials may be made to a charity of your choice.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
