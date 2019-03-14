Minnie RubelMay 29, 1933 - March 12, 2019Minnie Faye Rubel, 85, of Woodway, passed away Tuesday afternoon March 12, 2019. Graveside services and interment will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, March 16, at Whitehall Cemetery in Woodway, with Harry Harelik officiating.Mrs. Rubel was born May 29, 1933, in Buffalo, Texas, the daughter of the late Homer Divine and Ruby Lee (Hayden) Massey. She was a 1951 graduate of Waco Tech High school. On August 26, 1950, she married Leo Rubel in San Angelo, Texas.For about twenty-five years, she was employed along beside her husband in the family business of Rubel Industries as a metal scale operator from about 1974 until their retirement in 2001. Minnie was a lover of animals and enjoyed baking the best deserts around. She volunteered with the Midway P.T.A. and was a board member for the YWCA and a member of the Church of Christ.Also preceding her in death were a sister, Audrey Ledford; and several nieces and nephews.Survivor include her husband of sixty-eight years, Leo Rubel; three daughters, Patrice Dempsey, Candy Shepard, Laurie Pierce; grandchildren, Mariah Dempsey, Jonathan Taylor and Andrew Shepard.Because of her love of animals, the family has suggested Fuzzy Friends Rescue, P.O. Box 20966, Waco, Texas 76702, for memorial contributions. The guestbook is offered at www.gracegardensfh.com for condolences and fond memories.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
