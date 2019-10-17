Leon A. Royal, Sr.Feb. 24, 1934 - Oct. 9, 2019Leon A. Royal, Sr., passed away October 9, 2019. Services will be at 11:00 a.m., Friday, October 18, 2019, at Greater Mt. Olive B.C. Burial will be at Waco Memorial Park.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Tags

Load entries