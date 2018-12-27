Sharon RowtonFeb. 23, 1931 - Dec. 24, 2018Sharon Rowton passed away Monday, December 24, 2018. Services will be 1:00 p.m., Friday, December 28, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Garden Room.A full obituary will be available for viewing at a later date at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

