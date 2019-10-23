John David Rowell, Sr.Sept. 22, 1937 - Oct. 21, 2019John David Rowell, Sr., 82, of Waco, passed away October 21, 2019.A visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Thursday, October 24, 2019, at Lake Shore Funeral Home in Waco. The funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, October 25, 2019, at Lake Shore Funeral Home.Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.

