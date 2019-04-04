Donald RowellApril 15, 1930 - April 1, 2019Donald Rowell, 88, passed away April 1, 2019, at his home in Speegleville, surrounded by a host of family members. A celebration of his life will be 2:30 p.m. Friday, April 5, at Southside Church of Christ with Bobby Driver officiating.Donald was born in Durant, OK., on April 15, 1930. His family moved to Ralls, TX., where he attended school and was active in sports. He served in the Army in the Korean War. Donald married the love of his life, Carol Hall, on April 29, 1959. After spending time in Lubbock, he moved his family to Waco area in 1977. He retired from Forney Industries as Regional Manager after 30 plus years. He was a member of Southside Church of Christ.Donald was preceded in death by his mother, Lillie Garner; sister, Vada Taylor; half-brother, Carol Garner, and granddaughter, Sharon McLean.He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Carol; children, Angela and husband, Brad Tallman, Tanya and husband, Dale Newnam, Dayne and wife, Anna Rowell, Don and wife, Terri Rowell; and half-brother, Wayne and wife, Donna Garner. He is also survived by 15 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and four on the way.The family would like to thank Dr. Van Wehmeyer and the staff of Baylor Scott & White Hospice for their support and care.Sign the Guest Book at www.oakcrestwaco.comSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

